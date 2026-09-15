Roupp (9-14) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings to take the loss Monday against the Cardinals.

Roupp did fine until running into trouble in the fifth inning. He was pulled at 88 pitches (54 strikes), and Reiver Sanmartin allowed two inherited runners to score, which was enough to leave Roupp holding the loss. Over his last four outings, Roupp has allowed four runs across 20.1 innings, though he sports a lackluster 13:11 K:BB in that span. Overall, he's at a 4.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 143:75 K:BB across 155 innings through 29 starts. Roupp's next outing is projected to be a tough road matchup against the Dodgers over the weekend.