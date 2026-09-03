Roupp did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings.

Roupp got himself into bases-loaded situation in the fourth inning, but he limited the damage to one run on a two-out, bases-loaded walk. He's allowed one run in back-to-back outings and three times over his last five starts, and he sits at a 4.17 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 137:68 K:BB over 144.2 innings this season. Roupp is slated to take on the Cardinals next week in what projects to be the first of a two-start week.