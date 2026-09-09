Roupp (9-13) allowed two hits and four walks while striking out two over six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Roupp has gotten back on track lately, allowing just two runs on eight hits and eight walks over his last 16 innings. He's picked up two wins in that span, which follows a stretch in which he was winless over six starts. Roupp has a 4.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 139:72 K:BB through 150.2 innings over 28 starts this season. The right-hander is projected to make his next start in a rematch with the Cardinals in St. Louis next week.