Roupp (8-13) completed five innings Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Roupp served up a fourth-inning solo homer to Gabriel Moreno, but that was the only time the Diamondbacks were able to score against him. The right-handed hurler did have to work to cover five frames -- he threw a total of 95 pitches (60 strikes) -- but he lasted just long enough to snap a streak of five straight losses. Roupp has had a disappointing season with a 4.25 ERA and 1.31 WHIP, but he leads San Francisco starters with an 8.6 K/9 over a team-high 26 starts.