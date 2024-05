The Giants optioned Roupp to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

He'll give up his spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Daulton Jefferies, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move and is expected to serve as the primary pitcher out of the bullpen in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. Following his call-up from Sacramento last Wednesday, Roupp made two relief appearances for the Giants and gave up three earned runs over 3.1 innings.