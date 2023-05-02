Roupp (arm) was reinstated from Double-A Richmond's development list and made his season debut April 23, striking out six while tossing three scoreless innings and allowing one hit and one walk.

In order to give Roupp more time to build up his arm and complete his throwing progression, the Giants had him stay behind at extended spring training in Arizona rather than joining Richmond for the start of its season in early April. The right-hander was cleared to make his season debut about two weeks later and turned in an impressive outing. The 24-year-old doesn't possess a spot on the Giants' 40-man roster, but he could get the chance to make his MLB debut later this season nonetheless.