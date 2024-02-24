Roupp (back) has impressed catcher Tom Murphy at the Giants' camp, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Roupp was stalled out in the middle of 2023 with back issues, but he pitched to a 1.74 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB over 31 innings across 10 starts at Double-A Richmond last season. It's unclear if he'll return to Richmond or start 2024 at Triple-A Sacramento, assuming he avoids injuries during the spring. Roupp relies on a curveball and a two-seam fastball, but he's also workshopping a four-seamer and a cutter in camp.