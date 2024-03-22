Giants manager Bob Melvin said Friday that Matos could make the Opening Day roster following the injury to Austin Slater (elbow), Brian Murphy of KNBR 680 reports.

The signing of Jorge Soler seemed to put Matos out of a starting job and roster spot. However, with Slater out indefinitely the Giants need another right-handed hitting outfielder and Matos is at the top of the list. The 22-year-old has been terrific this spring, putting up a 1.013 OPS with four home runs. Matos would figure to be limited to a short-side platoon initially but could play his way into a larger role.