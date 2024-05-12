The Giants recalled Matos from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

After Michael Conforto sustained a right hamstring strain in Saturday's game against the Reds, Matos was pulled from his outing at Triple-A Sacramento in case the former's injury was serious. With Conforto placed on the 10-day IL, Matos will be brought up to the majors to give the Giants depth at left field alongside Heliot Ramos. In Triple-A this season, Matos is slashing .221/.312/.361 with three home runs and 17 RBI over 141 plate appearances.