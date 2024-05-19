Matos went 3-for-5 with a home run and six RBI in Saturday's 14-4 victory over the Rockies.

Matos drove in a career-high five runs in Friday's series opener and then one-upped himself Saturday. He got the scoring going in this one with a two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. The youngster then followed that with an RBI double in his next trip to the dish before capping off his night with a two-RBI single. Matos is just the fourth Giants player ever to notch consecutive five-RBI games, and he has tallied a whopping 17 RBI in seven contests since being recalled. While he had just a .661 OPS with the Giants last season and a .663 OPS this year at Triple-A Sacramento, keep in mind that Matos is a former top prospect who just turn 22 in January. At the very least, he's become a guy who needs to be rostered in five-outfielder leagues.