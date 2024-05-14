Matos went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

Matos did his damage early, taking Yoshinobu Yamamoto deep in the second inning. The homer was Matos' first hit over three games this season, and he's added four RBI and two runs scored. The outfielder was slashing a paltry .218/.309/.355 over 31 contests with Triple-A Sacramento prior to his call-up, but he'll have a chance to show what he can do in the majors while filling in for Jung Hoo Lee (shoulder) in center field.