Matos was pulled from a game at Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday in case he's needed to replace Michael Conforto (hamstring) on the Giants' roster, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Conforto is dealing with a right hamstring strain and is set to undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the extent of the injury. Matos has spent virtually the entire season with Sacramento and has struggled, having come into play Saturday slashing .221/.312/.361 with three home runs and three steals. He and Heliot Ramos could be the top options in left field for San Francisco if Conforto misses time.