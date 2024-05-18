Matos went 3-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI in Friday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.

Matos enjoyed one of the best games of his career, driving in at least a run with each of his hits. He added an RBI on a groundout in the seventh inning as well. The 22-year-old is hitting .333 (7-for-21) with 11 RBI and three extra-base hits over his first six contests this season. With Jung Hoo Lee (shoulder) out for the year, Matos has a golden opportunity to claim a full-time major-league job if he can keep hitting well.