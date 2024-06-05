The Giants optioned Matos to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

After being recalled from Sacramento on May 12, Matos operated as a near-everyday player during his three-plus-week stay with the Giants, but he moved to the bench Monday after Michael Conforto was reinstated from the IL. Though Matos rejoined the lineup Tuesday against Diamondbacks lefty Blake Walston, Matos will lose his spot with the Giants bringing back another right-handed-hitting outfielder (Austin Slater) back onto the active roster for Wednesday's series finale in Arizona. Matos likely would have had a case for sticking around with the Giants if he had been performing well, but he had fallen into a 2-for-22 drought at the dish over his last six starts.