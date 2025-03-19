Matos is expected to make the Opening Day roster and form a platoon with Mike Yastrzemski in right field, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Matos has been impressive during Cactus League play, hitting .358 with two home runs, 11 RBI and two steals across 53 at-bats. The 23-year-old recorded a .213/.237/.347 slash line over 45 regular-season games in the 2024 campaign, and he struggled to stay settled at the plate, finishing with a 40.1 percent chase rate. However, Matos could be in line for an increased role in 2025 after bouncing between the big leagues and Triple-A Sacramento last season. "He is getting better pitches to hit, and that's always going to be, for him, the most important thing," manager Bob Melvin said. "Not chasing too much. Last year, when he was getting good pitches to hit, he went crazy, and then all of a sudden he was a little bit too aggressive. Even though he hasn't walked [a lot], we've seen him take some first pitches. We've seen him get a little bit deeper in counts. I think that is a progression for him."