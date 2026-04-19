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Frelick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Frelick will hit the bench for just the third time this season and for the first time against a right-handed starting pitcher (Eury Perez). Luis Matos will check in as the Brewers' starting right fielder in place of Frelick, who is mired in a 3-for-30 slump at the plate over his last eight games.

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