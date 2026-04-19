Brewers' Sal Frelick: Sitting amid slump
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frelick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Frelick will hit the bench for just the third time this season and for the first time against a right-handed starting pitcher (Eury Perez). Luis Matos will check in as the Brewers' starting right fielder in place of Frelick, who is mired in a 3-for-30 slump at the plate over his last eight games.
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