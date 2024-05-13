Matos is expected to see work in center field for the Giants after being called up Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Matos will be a top option to see a sizeable workload in center field in the absence of Jung Hoo Lee (shoulder) according to manager Bob Melvin. The 22-year-old has produced an underwhelming .218 batting average with three homers, 17 RBI, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases over 31 games in Triple-A this season, but with Michael Conforto (hamstring), Jorge Soler (shoulder) and Austin Slater (concussion) all also banged up, he may see extended run in the outfield.