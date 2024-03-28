The Giants optioned Matos to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

For much of spring training, Matos looked to be in good position to win an Opening Day roster spot while Austin Slater (elbow) missed time, but Slater was cleared to make a start in the outfield earlier this week at the tail end of the Giants' exhibition schedule and ended up avoiding a stint on the injured list. As a result, Matos found himself as the odd man out for a roster berth and will now head to Sacramento, where he should play on an everyday basis.