Matos is unlikely to make the Opening Day roster, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

If this were a true meritocracy, Matos, who is slashing .256/.326/.615 with three home runs, one steal and an 11.6 percent strikeout rate in 43 plate appearances this spring, would likely make the team a starter over one of Michael Conforto or Mike Yastrzemski. However, Conforto is due $18 million this year and Yastrzemski is earning $7.9 million this year via arbitration. The Giants could keep Matos on the roster in a part-time role, but Austin Slater is already ticketed for fourth outfielder duty and Tyler Fitzgerald is expected to get the final bench spot due to his defensive versatility. If an outfield spot opens up due to an injury or poor performance early in the season, Matos would be the obvious candidate to get the call.