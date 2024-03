The Giants recalled Matos from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

With Mike Yastrzemski away on paternity leave, Matos will come up from the minors to fill the void in San Francisco's outfield unit. The 22-year-old slashed .250/.319/.342 across 253 plate appearances in the majors last season, and he will likely grab a spot on the bench until Yastrzemski returns.