Calixte was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Calixte went 7-for-25 (.280) with a home run over 17 games this spring. Although he's in line to report to Triple-A Sacramento when the season begins, Calixte could be called up to the big club if the Giants' outfield gets hit by injuries. However, after hitting .143/.185/.163 over 29 games in the Show last season, San Francisco may opt to look elsewhere if the need for a reserve outfielder arises.