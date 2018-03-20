Giants' Orlando Calixte: Cut from major-league camp
Calixte was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Calixte went 7-for-25 (.280) with a home run over 17 games this spring. Although he's in line to report to Triple-A Sacramento when the season begins, Calixte could be called up to the big club if the Giants' outfield gets hit by injuries. However, after hitting .143/.185/.163 over 29 games in the Show last season, San Francisco may opt to look elsewhere if the need for a reserve outfielder arises.
More News
-
Giants' Orlando Calixte: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Orlando Calixte: Designated for assignment•
-
Giants' Orlando Calixte: Joining big-league club•
-
Giants' Orlando Calixte: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Orlando Calixte: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Giants' Orlando Calixte: Reports back to minors•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...