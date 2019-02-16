Mariners' Orlando Calixte: Yet to report to camp
Calixte remains in the Dominican Republic as he waits on his visa and won't make it for Saturday's first team workout, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
It's unknown as to how long it will take for Calixte's visa to process, but he'll remain in the Dominican Republic for the time being. This may have an impact on his chances of making the big-league roster, although his chances of making the team were likely slim to begin with.
