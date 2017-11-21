Giants' Orlando Calixte: Designated for assignment
Calixte was designated for assignment Monday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Calixte didn't impress during limited action with the Giants last season. Over 29 games he posted a dismal .143 batting average and .348 OPS. While his performance was better at Triple-A Sacramento, it didn't stand out. Over 97 games with Sacramento he slashed .243/.283/.421.
