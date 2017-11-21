Calixte was designated for assignment Monday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Calixte didn't impress during limited action with the Giants last season. Over 29 games he posted a dismal .143 batting average and .348 OPS. While his performance was better at Triple-A Sacramento, it didn't stand out. Over 97 games with Sacramento he slashed .243/.283/.421.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast