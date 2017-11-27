Calixte was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Calixte will stick in the Giants' organization after passing through waivers untouched. The 25-year-old failed to impress during his brief time with the big club last season, hitting just .143/.185/.163 in 29 games. He'll report to Sacramento, where he hit .243/.283/.421 in 97 games last year.