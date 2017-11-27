Giants' Orlando Calixte: Outrighted to Triple-A
Calixte was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Calixte will stick in the Giants' organization after passing through waivers untouched. The 25-year-old failed to impress during his brief time with the big club last season, hitting just .143/.185/.163 in 29 games. He'll report to Sacramento, where he hit .243/.283/.421 in 97 games last year.
More News
-
Giants' Orlando Calixte: Designated for assignment•
-
Giants' Orlando Calixte: Joining big-league club•
-
Giants' Orlando Calixte: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Orlando Calixte: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Giants' Orlando Calixte: Reports back to minors•
-
Giants' Orlando Calixte: Recalled for doubleheader•
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...