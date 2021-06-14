Moronta (elbow) began a throwing program Monday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
A sprained right elbow has kept Moronta out since mid-April. he's already spent the required 60 days on the injured list, but his return doesn't appear to be imminent, as he'll need to go through a lengthy rehab process given how much time he's missed.
