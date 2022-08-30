Murphy (elbow) made his first rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Aug. 20, pitching one inning while allowing one run on two hits.

Murphy hasn't made a rehab appearance in the ACL or at any other level since that Aug. 20 outing, so he might have experienced some sort of setback in his recovery from a right elbow injury. Before landing on Double-A Richmond's injured list in July following his promotion from High-A Eugene a couple weeks prior, Murphy was lit up for nine earned runs on nine hits and 10 walks in 8.2 innings between his first two starts for Richmond.