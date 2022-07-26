Murphy is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Richmond with right elbow inflammation, Stephen Haynes of the Poughkeepsie Journal reports.

He has not pitched since tossing five shutout innings with five walks and three strikeouts on July 6. Murphy missed the first six weeks of the season with a back injury and gave up nine earned runs in 3.2 innings in his penultimate start before hitting the injured list, so it may have been something he initially tried to pitch through. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but he is without a timetable to return.