Murphy, who was set to report to Double-A Richmond, is currently sidelined with a back injury, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

One of the Giants' top pitching prospects, Murphy logged a 2.52 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 164 strikeouts in 107.1 innings at Low-A and High-A last year. He should spend most of the season at Double-A once healthy, but if he performs well he could finish the year at Triple-A.