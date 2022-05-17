Murphy (back) made his season debut for High-A Eugene on Sunday, striking out seven and scattering one hit and one walk over four scoreless innings in a 10-0 win over Vancouver.

Murphy was sidelined for the first five weeks of the High-A season due to a back injury, but he looked plenty healthy Sunday in his 2022 debut. The 23-year-old right-hander dazzled over a sample of 31.1 innings at Eugene in 2021 -- he posted a 1.44 ERA and 0.68 WHIP while striking out 48 -- so a promotion to Double-A Richmond could come in short order.