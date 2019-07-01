Fabian (undisclosed) went 0-for-2 with two walks Saturday in a minor-league game against the Arizona League Dodgers.

Fabian was sent to the 7-day injured list at the beginning of April due to an undisclosed injury, though it appears he's returned to health. He's 5-for-26 with two home runs and eight RBI over eight games in the Arizona League this season.

