Fabian was assigned to minor-league camp Monday.

Fabian struggled against big-league arms over the last few weeks, collecting three hits in 22 at-bats while driving in one and striking out eight times in 18 contests. He'll aim to put this rocky start in the rear-view mirror and should join Triple-A Round Rock for the 2024 campaign after slashing .288/.331/.523 with 23 homers, 78 RBI, six stolen bases and 67 runs scored over 117 appearances with the Express a season ago.