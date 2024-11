The Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball have signed Fabian to a three-year contract, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Romero says the deal is worth more than $5 million. Fabian had been on the Rangers' 40-man roster, but the Toyo Carp paid a buyout to Texas in order to sign the outfielder. The 26-year-old was hitless in five plate appearances with the Rangers in 2024 and put up an .805 OPS with 17 home runs at Triple-A Round Rock.