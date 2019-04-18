Giants' Tyler Austin: Rejoins lineup Thursday
Austin (elbow) will start at first base and bat second Thursday against the Nationals, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Austin hadn't started in any of the Giants' last six games while battling elbow inflammation, though his status as a short-side platoon player was also a factor in his lack of usage. With lefty Patrick Corbin on the mound for Washington in the series finale, a healthy Austin will check back into the lineup while regular first baseman Brandon Belt shifts to the corner outfield for the afternoon.
