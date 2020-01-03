Giants' Tyson Ross: Headed to San Francisco
Ross (elbow) signed a one year, $1.75 million minor-league contract with the Giants on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Ross spent the 2019 season with the Tigers, but elbow and neck injuries sidelined him for most of the season. He made seven starts, accruing a 6.11 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with a 25:18 K:BB over 35.1 frames. He began throwing off a mound in August, though it remains to be seen if he'll be ready for the start of spring training. If healthy, Ross figures to begin the 2020 campaign in the minors, though he could certainly work his way into the big-league rotation if he performs well at Triple-A Sacramento.
