Ross signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Friday which does not include an invitation to big-league camp.

Ross spent 2017 as a Ranger but didn't have much success, posting a 7.71 ERA in 49 innings of work. After recording a 3.57 ERA in his first six years in the league, he now owns a 5.34 ERA over his last four. He opted out of the 2020 season, so he may have some work to do to get back into game shape.