Ross has been hired as a special assistant for the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athleticreports.

The move would seem to signal that Ross's playing career is over. The 35-year-old right-handed hurler last pitched in the majors in 2019 with the Tigers, and in his 10-year career, he registered a 4.04 ERA while playing for the Athletics, Padres, Rangers and Cardinals along with Detroit.