Ross (elbow) could earn a roster spot as a reliever, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ross allowed three earned runs through 3.2 innings in Cactus League action before play was suspended. However, he remained healthy, a big step considering he has battled multiple serious injuries since the 2016 season. Due to his lack of durability and the team's desire to evaluate younger players, Ross' most likely role would be as a multi-inning reliever if he were to win a roster spot with the Giants.

