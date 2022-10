Bednar experienced back tightness while playing in the Arizona Fall League, and the Giants opted to shut him down Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 22-year-old's reps in Arizona had added importance since he landed on the injured list in June and missed the rest of the season, but the back issue will bring an early end to that development period. Bednar will now have a few months to get healthy for the start of spring training in February.