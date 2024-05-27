Bednar (back) has struck out 11 while allowing two earned runs on six hits and one walk across eight innings over four rehab outings with Single-A Fresno.

Bednar remains on High-A Eugene's 7-day injured list, but he looks to be on the cusp of rejoining the Giants' Northwest League affiliate while he's been pitching well during his rehab assignment. He's worked exactly two innings in all four of his rehab outings, and the Giants will likely look to monitor Bednar's workload closely once he reports to Eugene while he's been set back by numerous injuries since being selected in the first round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.