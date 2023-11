The Giants pulled Bednar from the Arizona Fall League due to recurring back discomfort, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Bednar made six appearances in the Fall League before being pulled, surrendering eight runs over 5.1 innings. This isn't the first time Bednar's back has been an issue, as he was limited to just four appearances in the Arizona Complex League this season and hasn't pitched in Single-A since 2022.