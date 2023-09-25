Bednar (back) is scheduled to participate for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Since entering the professional ranks in 2021 as a first-round pick out of Mississippi State, Bednar has been limited to just 62.2 regular-season innings in the minors due to a slew of injuries. He made just four appearances in 2023 -- all in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League -- but hadn't pitched since late June while recovering from a stress reaction in his back. The 23-year-old right-hander will look to make up for the innings he lost during the regular season by making a handful of appearances in Arizona.