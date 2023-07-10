Bednar (back) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on June 7 but hasn't made an appearance for the affiliate since June 22.

Though the Giants haven't provided an explanation behind why Bednar hasn't pitched in two and a half weeks, he presumably experienced some sort of setback while on the assignment. Bednar, who has been on High-A Eugene's 7-day injured list all season due to a reported back issue, made four appearances in the ACL and logged a 4.22 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB across 10.2 innings.