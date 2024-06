High-A Eugene reinstated Bednar (back) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

The 23-year-old right-hander made a two-inning start in his High-A debut Tuesday, striking out three while allowing no runs on one hit and two walks. Prior to being activated, Bednar made five two-inning starts with Single-A San Jose, accruing a 3.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB.