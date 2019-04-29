Giants' Will Smith: Roughed up in non-save situation
Smith gave up three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one over an inning in Sunday's 11-5 loss to the Yankees.
The Giants hadn't provided Smith with a save situation since April 23, so manager Bruce Bochy deployed his closer in a non-save situation, much to the chagrin of his fantasy owners. The 29-year-old saw his ERA balloon to 3.72 after the rough outing, but he remains a perfect 6-for-6 on save opportunities this season.
