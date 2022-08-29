Wilson has gone 4-for-18 with a double in five games for Double-A Richmond since he was assigned to the affiliate Aug. 24 after being reinstated from Triple-A Sacramento's 60-day injured list.

Wilson was on the shelf at Triple-A for two months while recovering from left hand surgery. Prior to landing on the IL, Wilson had mustered a modest .584 OPS over his first seven games at Triple-A, so it's not a major surprise the Giants are having him play regularly at Double-A in the wake of his extended absence.