site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-will-wilson-set-for-lengthy-absence | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Will Wilson: Set for lengthy absence
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wilson underwent surgery on his left hand to repair a fractured hamate on Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Wilson was recently promoted to Triple-A Sacramento but will now be in line for a 5-to-6 week absence. He hit .217/.280/.304 across 25 plate appearances with Sacramento prior to suffering the injury.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read