Wilson has gone 1-for-6 with a walk and four strikeouts in two games for Triple-A Sacramento since receiving a promotion from Double-A Richmond on Monday.

Wilson spent the bulk of the 2022 campaign at Richmond and slashed .225/.324/.445 with 12 home runs in 219 plate appearances. He'll look to make a positive impression at Triple-A over the next few days with the hope of earning a full-time role with Sacramento in 2023.