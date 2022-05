Wilson (undisclosed) went 0-for-3 on Wednesday in Double-A Richmond's 7-4 loss to Hartford after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list prior to the game.

Wilson was sidelined for just under a month due to the unspecified injury. For the season, the 23-year-old middle infielder is slashing .236/.360/.486 with five home runs and a stolen base across 86 plate appearances.