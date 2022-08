Wilson (hand) began a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI.

Wilson has been sidelined at Triple-A Sacramento since late June after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. He'll likely continue his rehab assignment at Arizona or another low-level affiliate through the weekend before potentially making his return to Sacramento's lineup next week.