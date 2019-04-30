Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Hitting second Tuesday
Solarte is starting in left field and hitting second Tuesday against the Dodgers.
While Solarte had been getting starts in place of Steven Duggar (wrist), who returns to the lineup Tuesday, he will now fill in for Gerardo Parra, who is in the midst of a brutal slump. Solarte is 7-for-20 with a home run and two doubles over his last seven games, and could continue to get steady work until he cools down at the plate.
More News
-
Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Playing time to decline•
-
Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Hits first 2019 homer•
-
Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Makes third straight start•
-
Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Makes third start•
-
Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Making first start of 2019•
-
Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Earns roster spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...