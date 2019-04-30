Solarte is starting in left field and hitting second Tuesday against the Dodgers.

While Solarte had been getting starts in place of Steven Duggar (wrist), who returns to the lineup Tuesday, he will now fill in for Gerardo Parra, who is in the midst of a brutal slump. Solarte is 7-for-20 with a home run and two doubles over his last seven games, and could continue to get steady work until he cools down at the plate.